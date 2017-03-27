Miles Teller (Whiplash) is set as the series lead for Amazon’s upcoming original drama series Too Old to Die Young, from Nicolas Winding Refn.

Written by Refn (Neon Demon, Drive) and Ed Brubaker (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Westworld), Too Old to Die Young explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai. The entire series will be directed by Refn.

Teller will play Martin, a police officer entangled in the world of assassins.

Teller is known for his work in Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-nominated Whiplash, last summer’s War Dogs and his portrayal of fighter Vinnie Pazienza in Bleed for This. He’ll next be seen in Granite Mountain, which Lionsgate will release September 22, followed by Universal’s Steven Spielberg-produced Thank You for Your Service, which bows October 27.

“I’m a huge fan of Nic’s work, so the opportunity to work with him, and for a company like Amazon, with this type of material is very exciting,” said Teller.

Teller is repped by CAA and Stone Genow.