STX Entertainment returned to CinemaCon after making a big splash a year ago, this year armed with EuropaCorp’s slate including Luc Besson’s $180M sci-fi movie Valerian which opens on July 21.

In his opening speech, STX chief Adam Fogelson emphasized how the studio was committed to female filmmakers in the wake of its blockbuster success with Bad Moms —which earned the first A CinemaScore for an R-rated comedy since Hangover– as well as the critical acclaim heaped from Edge of Seventeen. Besson will keep that girl power coming with Valerian and his leading lady Cara Delevingne. Fogelson praised the French director for his ability to spotlight great female talent before they’re superstars, including Natalie Portman in The Professional, Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element, and Scarlett Johansson’s ability to be a solo B.O. star on her own sans the Avengers gang in Lucy. Deadline’s Matt Grobar got a first look at the 3D trailer last night and spoke with Besson and Delevingne.

STX also showed off footage from Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, which recently wrapped shooting. Release date still has yet to be announced. The studio picked up the movie for an estimated $9M last year. Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, as injured skier turned powerful poker room maestro, who ran the most powerful room and was ultimately pursued by the government.

“It’s not often when you find a story that’s cool and has a lot of heart,” says Sorkin about his inspiration. “It’s a lot of fun to tell people a story that they think they know…there’s more than it being a tabloid story.”

Chastain also appearing on stage with Sorkin regaled the crowd with how she met the real Bloom. “I like that the film explores female power and what that means in society,” said Chastain.

“Having Jessica is like having a Lamborghini,” said Sorkin about directing the actress “You don’t have to push your foot on the peddle that hard.”

Fogelson trotted out Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg to talk about Mile 22, a project that was first announced two years ago with a script by Graham Roland. Star and director called pic a brand new franchise. Mile 22 follows a CIA agent (Wahlberg) stationed in Indonesia who is tasked with transporting a compromised informant from the center of the city to an awaiting getaway plane at an airport 22 miles away.

Mila Kunis also showed up at the end to talk about Bad Moms Christmas which is going into production next month for Nov. 3. “It’s interesting that you ask a Russian refugee what Christmas is like,” Kunis joked with Fogelson when he asked her about her thoughts on the holiday. Kunis and Fogelson then threw it to a sizzle reel of families and their calamities during the holiday season.

Last April, many CinemaCon attendees truly walked away from STX’s presentation with their socks knocked off, and this year was even more impressive with a big push into animation: They announced that Robert Rodriguez is directing the Ugly Dolls movie, that Elton John is behind a Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoast, and that Eddie Murphy is returning to animation with an untitled feature about Bo the Bull.

The distributor surely know how to cut a clip, and those included Edge of Seventeen and the Matthew McConaughey Civil War movie Free State of Jones, which for a moment there was assumed to in the awards conversation. Unfortunately these movies didn’t deliver at the B.O. In addition, they announced a Sylvester Stallone project, complete with the Rambo actor’s appearance a year ago, which never came to fruition. But the one film that STX previewed last year which made they absolute good on from their CinemaCon tease was Bad Moms, the $20M production which made $179M-plus worldwide, further proving that comedies are not dead at the box office. Said one distribution chief recently about the difficulty in launching male comedies, “You’ve got to have the women nowadays” pointing to pics like Bad Moms and Spy.