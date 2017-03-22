EXCLUSIVE: Mike Epps is set to reteam with Bruce Willis for Acts of Violence, the new actioner from Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Sophia Bush and Melissa Bolona also have been cast in the film, which begins principal photography next week with Brett Donowho directing.

Clockwise: Hauser, Bush, Bolona, Ashford Rex/Shutterstock

The pic follows vigilante brothers who infiltrate a human trafficking ring to extricate a loved one. Epps will co-star as head bad guy Max Livingston, who leads a human-trafficking ring and is pursued by Detective Avery (Willis). Randall Emmett, George Furla and Tony Callie are producing, with Brandon Hogan, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones exec producing.

This film marks the second collaboration between Epps and Willis after the two wrapped filming on the Eli Roth-directed Death Wish late last year. Epps also toplines the Weinstein Company’s Richard Pryor biopic as well as The Trap, opposite T.I., which he is producing. He’s repped by CAA, Primary Wave and Todd Rubenstein.

Hauser, who also co-starred with Willis in the 2013 sequel A Good Day to Die Hard, also will topline the indie drama The Last Champion. He is repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Bush, repped by CAA, stars in the NBC series Chicago P.D. Ashmore, repped by Gersh, co-starred in ABC’s short-lived series Conviction. Bolona, whose credits include James Franco’s The Institute, is repped by APA.