EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke has been tapped as the lead of Unhinged, a supernatural horror movie to be directed by Mark Atkins (Haunting Of Winchester House). The indie from Archstone Entertainment and Alt House Productions is set to begin shooting in July in Los Angeles. Ian Holt, who co-authored Dracula: The Undead, the 2009 sequel to Bram Stroker’s Dracula, penned the screenplay.

Rourke, the Oscar nominee for The Wrestler (and who starred in the iconic 1987 supernatural horror movie Angel Heart) will play Dr. Elder, a prominent psychiatrist at a state-run hospital who wrestles with madness and a dark supernatural force as he races to stop an escaped patient from butchering five people held hostage in a remote house.

Archstone’s Scott Martin and Michael Slifkin are producing with Michael Alden, Michael Kuciak, and Ian Holt of Alt House. Nathan Reid is executive producer. Archstone Distribution will handle international sales and release it domestically, with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment handling VOD, DVD and TV.

Sales for Unhinged will kick off at the Cannes film market in May and will screen at the American Film Market.

Rourke is repped by APA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.