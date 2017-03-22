Will Michael Shannon, who has already dipped his toe in the DC Comics world playing Superman’s nemesis Zod for Warner Bros, add a Marvel role to his resume? We’re hearing the two-time Oscar nominee is the first choice to play Deadpool’s reluctant superhero buddy Cable in Deadpool 2. We’re also hearing that this is early days, with Shannon only recently approached, and no talks have started. The follow-up to 20th Century Fox’s 2016 R-rated blockbuster returns Ryan Reynolds and is being directed by David Leitch, who took over for Tim Miller. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the script. Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz also just joined the cast at Domino as the pic is starting to round up Deadpool’s cohorts. No release date has been announced, but quietly sitting on Fox’s 2018 schedule is an untitled Fox/Marvel movie March 2.