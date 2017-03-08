The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli has been cast opposite Zach Braff in ABC’s untitled single-camera startup comedy pilot (formerly known as Start Up) toplined and directed by the Scrubs star. It hails from Sony TV and studio-based Davis Entertainment.

Written by Tarses, the comedy is based on Alex Blumberg’s podcast Start Up. It is a show about all the things that happen — the good, the bad and the ugly — when Alex (Braff), a guy in his mid-30s with a wife and two kids, makes the crazy decision to quit his good job and dive into the brave new world of starting a business.

Imperioli will play Eddie Cirillo, Alex’s fast-talking, slick, confident and currently unemployed cousin. When Alex decides to branch out on his own, he partners up with Eddie because “he went to business school and can sell anything.”

Tarses and Braff executive produce with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Gimlet Media’s Chris Giliberti, Blumberg and Matt Lieber.

Imperioli won an Emmy for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. He recently starred on the Amazon series Mad Dogs and recurred on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O. Imperioli is repped by ICM Partners and manager Tina Thor.

Related2017 ABC Pilots