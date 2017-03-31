Sean Spicer took on the role of President Donald Trump’s official Twitter Translator at today’s White House Press Briefing, hours after Trump’s 4 AM tweet applauding his sacked national security adviser for seeking immunity in exchange for testimony.



Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Thursday night, Michael Flynn’s attorney very publicly announced the retired lieutenant general was seeking immunity in exchange for talking to various groups investigating Russian tampering with the election and if anyone on Team Trump colluded. Flynn’s lawyer also dangled that he’s got a good story to tell.

Spicer worked hard to translate Trump’s tweet to read: Trump wants Flynn to testify to Congress about Russia to put the matter behind us. Trump, Spicer insisted when asked, was not offering legal advice. Nor was he, as President of the United States, telling the FBI, or the House or Senate intel committees, he wanted them to give immunity to Flynn.

Asked whether Trump is worried that Flynn’s story will include damaging information about Trump, Spicer gave a one-word reply: “Nope.”

Spicer later insisted the only evidence of a Trump-Russia connection was the Miss Universe Pageant held there years ago. (Trump used to co-own that pageant with NBCU). Spicer insisted Hillary Clinton had far more ties to Russia, and chided the White House press for not being all over that one.

Spicer also blasted the press in the room for non-coverage of the “more and more” evidence to support Trump’s earlier tweet – the infamous Obama-wiretapped-me claim – and complained of the press in the room that ‘no one seems to care” about the “senior Obama administration official,” aka Evelyn Farkas who, he said, “talked about the spreading of classified information”– an “admission” Spicer called “devastating.”

Farkas, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia until 2015 – more than a year before Trump was elected – recently was interviewed on MSNBC, saying she urged Obama administration and Capitol Hill officials to preserve information about Russian hacking before Trump took office.

She said she was concerned that Trump staff would try to compromise those sources and methods, “meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence,” Farkas told MSNBC. “So I became very worried, because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more.” Farkas did not say in the interview that she spread classified information to lawmakers, or urge others to do so.

Spicer held his briefing after both the Senate and House intel committees said it was way too soon to consider Flynn’s request for immunity, using terms like “wildly preliminary” and “not on the table” and “not receptive…at this time.”

The Senate and House intel committees are investigating Russian involvement in last year’s presidential election. FBI is probing too, in re whether there was any collusion between Russia and Trump associates.