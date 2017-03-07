MGM Television and entertainment company Jukin Media have signed a co-production deal to create, develop and produce unscripted original series for network, cable and premium SVOD. The initial focus will be on competitions, game shows and talent shows that feature user-generated content, but are a departure from the standard clip show.

“The projects we are developing together break away from the traditional clip show format and offer something disruptive and fun for fans of UGC,” said Barry Poznick, President of Unscripted Television, MGM.”

“With their top notch track record for producing innovative formats, MGM is the perfect partner for us to take our massive library and continue to push the envelope for how user footage can be woven into the fabric of a series,” said Josh Entman, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Jukin Media.

Jukin Media, founded on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated, utilizes compelling user-generated video in the creation of long- and short-form programming as well as advertisements and branded content. Jukin is also owner/ operator of social video franchises FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and JukinVideo, which feature UGC-related programming and together have drawn more than 55 million fans online.

MGM Television, behind successful unscripted franchises such as Survivor, Shark Tank, and The Voice, continues its foray into multiplatform content, recently announcing it will begin production this summer on music-based competition series Beat Shazam with Jamie Foxx as host.

Jukin Media has executive produced such series as FailArmy (MTV2), Now That’s Funny! (Viacom International), World’s Funniest (Fox), Awesome Pet Thoughts (Comcast’s Watchable), and Fail Five (Verizon’s Go90).