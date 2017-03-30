Vimeo veteran Sam Toles has joined MGM Studios as SVP Digital & New Platforms, a newly created position. He will oversee efforts around digital native and shortform content development and distribution, reporting to unit president Kevin Conroy.

Toles will be tasked with leveraging existing MGM IP as well as creating new IP, working closely with theatrical, scripted, unscripted and distribution teams to create a variety of new programming that is customized for the needs of emerging digital platforms.

“Sam’s experience in digital media will accelerate our efforts in developing and creating compelling new content for today’s digital platforms and will help to shape our company’s strategy as new platforms emerge,” Conroy said.

Toles has been SVP-General Manager of Vimeo’s Entertainment Group, where he directed all aspects of programming for the video-sharing platform. Under Toles, Vimeo launched its first slate of original programming including High Maintenance, Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to Be Special and the Oscar-nominated animated short Pear Cider and Cigarettes.

The exec began his career in theatrical marketing at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros, followed by home entertainment marketing roles at Paramount Pictures and Rhino. He then joined FremantleMedia as VP Business and also served as Vice VP Content Strategy for Gaiam.

