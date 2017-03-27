MGM is partnering with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures to distribute all of Annapurna’s films in select international territories. The multi-year partnership will kick off with Annapurna’s first distribution title, Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project, which is slated for an August 4 release in the U.S.

Bigelow’s film, written by Mark Boal and set against the backdrop of the 1967 Detroit riots, is the first project to launch out of Annapurna’s new marketing and distribution operation, as it expands into a mini-studio.

The deal will see MGM distribute Annapurna-produced titles in territories including, and not limited to, Germany, Scandinavia, Latin America, Central Europe, Pan Asia and the Middle East. The deal also will include theatrical, home entertainment and television rights for the titles.

“We have been strategically working to enhance the depth of our film pipeline, and it is incredibly exciting to be able to work with Annapurna, who are industry leaders when it comes to identifying and working with quality talent and filmmakers,” said Chris Ottinger, MGM’s President of Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions. “These incredible films deserve to be seen on a global scale, and we look forward to giving the worldwide audience the opportunity to do so.”

Annapurna President of Distribution Erik Lomis added: “Our goal has always been to create films that resonate with the greatest audience possible, and we could not be more thrilled to have found a partner in MGM. We look forward to working together and bringing our films not just to the U.S. audience but the international one as well.”