Former Nashville executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin have signed a two-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

The pact comes on the heels of a development season, in which Lavender and Ulin generated two solid contenders for the studio. The duo received a put pilot commitment at Fox for a drama series adaptation of Ben Percy’s novel Red Moon, with James Ponsoldt attached to direct and Temple Hill producing. Additionally, Lavender and Ulin sold a soapy drama to ABC about an elite co-ed Special Forces team, which also had a put pilot-calliber commitment and came close to a pilot order.

Under the overall deal, Lavender and Ulin will continue to executive produce Red Moon, which remains in the works at Fox. I hear the studio also is looking to keep the military project alive, possibly at another network. Additionally, the duo will develop new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

“Meredith and Marcie are spectacular writers and we’ve loved developing with them this past season,” said 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “While their female military project just missed getting ordered to pilot, Michael, myself and our team knew we had to be in business with them for the long term. They are fantastic and we know there’s a big network success for them on the horizon. We have high expectations.”

Lavender and Ulin worked on ABC/ABC Studios’ soapy country music drama Nashville for its entire four-season run on the network, rising to executive producers. They are repped by CAA and attorney Todd Rubenstein at Barnes Morris.