Playing Sean Spicer wasn’t Melissa McCarthy’s idea – that honor goes to Kent Sublette, McCarthy’s old Groundlings pal and now Saturday Night Live writer. But on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (see clip below) McCarthy said her initial hesitation vanished once the ear prosthetics were in place. “Can I have eye bags?” she asked the make-up department?

McCarthy told Ellen DeGeneres today about how her now-famous SNL take on the White House press secretary came about with that phone call. Her first impression to the impression? “What? How am I going to do that?” Once the cosmetics were in place, McCarthy said, even she was convinced: “I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it was me.”

McCarthy appeared on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Mllen with husband Ben Falcone. Asked whether he thought his wife looked sexy. “Sexy was not the first thing that came to mind,” Falcone said.

No word on when McCarthy will next don the Spicer ears and eye bags. Louis C.K. hosts the next new SNL on April 8.