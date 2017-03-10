EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Bolger (Into the Badlands) is set as one of the leads opposite JD Pardo in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Bolger will play Emily, the beautiful “guera” next door and childhood sweetheart of EZ. But when Romeo departed, this Juliet didn’t unsheathe the dagger; she traded it in for diamond studs and a mansion on the hill.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

Bolger played Jade on AMC’s Into the Badlands. She’s currently shooting Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming spy thriller series that stars J.K. Simmons, and was just tapped to star in feature A Good Woman Is Hard to Find, a crime thriller with Road Games helmer Abner Pastoll attached to direct. In TV, she also co-starred on Showtime’s The Tudors and has played Princess Aurora on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

