American Crime standout Richard Cabral is set to co-star opposite JD Pardo in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

Cabral will play Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre. Former Army sharpshooter and weapons specialist, Johnny earned a section 8 for shooting a cigar out of his CO’s mouth from a half-mile away… while he was stoned.

In addition to Pardo, Cabral joins previously cast Edward James Olmos, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo and Clayton Cardenas.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

Cabral has recurred on all three seasons to date of ABC’s anthology drama American Crime, earning an Emmy nomination for his work in Season 1. Season 3 premieres March 12. Set in rural North Carolina, it centers around immigration and American labor issues.

Cabral, who has been recurring on Fox’s Lethal Weapon, is repped by APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.