NYPD: Blue alumna Jacqueline Obradors is set as one of the leads opposite JD Pardo in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Obradors will play Marisol Reyes, the soulful matriarch of the Reyes family and EZ’s mother. Her rosary may be worn, but her righteous sense of justice remains vibrant. Edward James Olmos plays the Reyes clan patriarch.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods. The pilot just received a $1.539 million tax credit by the California Film Commission.

Known for her role as Detective Rita Ortiz on ABC’s NYPD: Blue, Obradors most recently did an arc on George Lopez’s TV Land comedy series Lopez. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Kazarian Measures Ruskin & Associates.