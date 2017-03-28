Andrea Londo is set for a series regular role opposite JD Pardo in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border. Londo will play Carnalita. As a child, she watched her family die at the hand of the Galindo cartel. Now, street-wise and driven, she protects the lost children orphaned by cartel violence.

Londo also has a recurring role on the third season of Netflix’s Narcos and recently guest-starred in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Faking It. She’s repped by Bill Kravitz at Rough Diamond Management.