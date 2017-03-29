MSNBC primetime host Chris Hayes had Rep Maxine Waters on his show so she could respond to Fox News Channel primetime host Bill O’Reilly, who, this morning, made a crack about her hair being a “James Brown wig.” O’Reilly apologized, but, and, on his show tonight said he had made a mistake describing her “distracting” hair that way. Of course he did also said her remarks about President Donald Trump were demagoguery.

At any rate, Waters was not having O’Reily’s apology. “I’m a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be afraid of Bill O’Reilly, or anybody,” she told Hayes. “I’d like to say to women out there everywhere, don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, intimidate or scare you.”

“When a woman stands up and speaks truth to power, there will be an attempt to put her down,” Waters continued, on her nuts-to-you-Bill-O’Reilly-theme. “I’m not going to be put down, I’m not going to go anywhere. I’m going to stay on the issues.”