Max Thieriot (Bates Motel) is set as a lead opposite Neil Brown Jr. in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Thierot will play Clay, a Navy SEAL millennial, who’s extremely capable, but his easy confidence and swagger hides a deep insecurity.

Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack executive produce for CBS TV Studios.

Thierot can currently be seen in the fifth and final season of Bates Motel opposite Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore. His other recent credits include History Channel’s miniseries Texas Rangers opposite the late Bill Paxton. Thierot is repped by Gersh and attorney Scott Whitehead.