Showtime has made it official, opting not to proceed with half-hour comedy pilot Mating starring Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam.

It was one of three comedy pilots ordered by Showtime in its most recent cycle. In January, the network picked up one, White Famous, toplined by fellow SNL alum Jay Pharoah. At the time, the network left the other two, Mating and SMILF, in contention, with SMILF considered a hot prospect and Mating a long shot.

Written/executive produced by Six Degrees co-creator Stu Zicherman, Mating explored modern dating and relationships, with each season planned to chronicle a different protagonist’s journey. The first season-long arc was to center on a recently divorced guy (Killam) who tries to evolve and connect one date at a time.

Mating was a co-production between Universal TV and Showtime. True Jack Prods’ Jason Katims and Michelle Lee were executive producing alongside Zicherman.

