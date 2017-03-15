The second season of Master of None is right around the corner, with Netflix sharing the first teaser and official release date for the Aziz Ansari-starring comedy series.

Created by Ansari and Alan Yang, Season 2 of Master of None returns to Netflix on May 12. The announcement was made in a short clip which featured Dev (Ansari) and his buddy Arnold (Eric Wareheim) riding scooters along a green scenic road.

Master of None follows Ansari as Dev, a first-generation American who pays the bills acting in commercials. The slice-of-life series focuses on the comfortable irreverence of a conversation between friends as they discuss commitment and love, race and family — and the millennial battle between ambition and obligation. Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Noel Wells and Ansari’s parents co-star.

The series has been critically acclaimed, named one of AFI’s 10 best programs of 2015 and winning the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series, as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.