Disney has released the first image of Emily Blunt as the magical and charming Nanny from the upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the 1964 pic Mary Poppins, which starred Julie Andrews. Rob Marshall is directing the helm as production is underway in London. The film slated for release Christmas Day of 2018.

In the portrait, we spot the title character standing in front of the Banks’ residence, holding her bag of magical bag of endless wonders.

The new installment is set during the Depression era, 25 years after its predecessor, and follows the grown up Banks children Michael and Jane, Michael’s three children and their housekeeper Ellen, living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the nanny Mary Poppins returns the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack, uses her magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters co-star with Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and original cast favorite Dick Van Dyke.

Marshall also serves as the film’s producer along with John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs with Shaiman composing an original score.