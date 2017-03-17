The Weinstein Company has dated its Rooney Mara-starring Biblical biopic Mary Magdalene, setting a November 24, 2017 limited release for the pic from Lion director Garth Davis. Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus of Nazareth and Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Peter.

The Weinstein Co

Meanwhile, the company today also set its Benedict Cumberbatch-Michael Shannon pic The Current War for December 22, 2017. It too slated its Sundance pickup, Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, for August 4.

Buzz has been growing about Mary Magdalene ever since Deadline broke the news that Lion producers See-Saw Films were putting the project together. Mara joined the mix shortly after in the title role. Tahar Rahim and Ryan Corr co-star in the movie scripted by a script by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett. Its opening on the day after Thanksgiving sets it up for a holiday and awards-season run.

Other pics set for that frame include Disney/Pixar’s Coco, Fox’s Murder On The Orient Express and Universal’s Let It Snow on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Sony’s Call Me By Your Name and Focus’ Darkest Hour on that Friday.

The Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon-directed Current War depicts the battle between Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Shannon) over the supply of electricity in the late 1880s. Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon directs and Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfayden and Tuppence Middleton co-star. The pic is going with a limited release against a full slate — Warner Bros’ Bastards, Sony’s Jumanji, Paramount’s Downsizing, Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 and TWC/Dimension’s The Six Billion Dollar Man. It goes wider on January 19.

Wind River‘s August 4 date slots it alongside Sony/Columbia’s The Emoji Movie and Open Road’s All I See Is You. The pic marks Sheridan’s directorial debut after killer scripting credits Sicario and its upcoming sequel and the Oscar-nominated Hell Or High Water.