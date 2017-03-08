Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Dennis Arndt (The Practice, Picket Fences) will summer in Los Angeles, bringing their acclaimed performances in Simon Stephens’ Heisenberg to the Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum. The Manhattan Theatre Club production, staged by Mark Brokaw (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) will run June 28 through August 6; opening night is set for July 6.

Dennis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker in “Heisenberg.” Joan Marcus

A romantic comedy with brains (UK playwright Stephens also wrote the National Theatre’s Tony-winning stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Heisenberg tracks the unlikely relationship between the impulsive, youngish Georgie (Parker) and the reserved, oldish Alex, following their first encounter in a London train station.

“Stephens seems intent on taking every cliché of the August-December love affair, observing it with micro-clarity and then watching it change form under his authorial eye into something fresh and emotionally resonant,” Deadline wrote of the show, adding that Parker and Arndt were “a match made in the heavens.” About the move to Broadway, Deadline added, “It is, hands down, the most romantic, not to mention sexiest, show in town.”

Commissioned by MTC, the play had its premiere in 2015 at the nonprofit company’s studio theater, where it quickly sold out. The following season, it moved to MTC’s Broadway flagship, the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The creative team for Heisenberg includes Mark Wendland (set), Michael Krass (costumes), Austin R. Smith (lighting) and David Van Tieghem (sound).