Serinda Swan (Ballers, Graceland) is set to star as Medusa opposite Anson Mount in Marvel’s Inhumans, the new ABC series that will get an Imax debut.

Marvel’s Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family. In this series, Medusa is the Queen of the Inhumans and wife of Black Bolt (Mount) — his most trusted advisor, a fiercely resilient warrior who has the ability to move and control her hair the way most people use their hands and fingers.

In addition to Mount, Swan joins recently cast Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), who will play Black Bolt’s brother, Maximus.

Marvel’s Inhumans is executive produced by Scott Buck — who serves as showrunner — Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory for Marvel Television, and ABC Studios.

“Serinda empowers Medusa’s regal glory and still maintains a relatability that synced perfectly with the character,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer. “She is nothing short of wonderful.”

Added Executive Producer and showrunner Scott Buck, “Serinda Swan brings a regal elegance, as well as a sense of great inner strength and fierce determination to the role of Medusa. I couldn’t be happier to have her as our Queen of Attilan.”

Marvel’s Inhumans were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.