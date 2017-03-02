The Night Shift alum Ken Leung is set to play the key role of Karnak opposite Anson Mount in Marvel’s Inhumans, the new ABC series that will get an Imax debut.

Marvel’s Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family, including Black Bolt (Mount), the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. Leung’s Karnak is Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor. His gift is an ability to see the fault in all things – people, plans, structures, everything. He’s Black Bolt’s most ardent supporter and strategist and is often seen as the royal family’s planner and philosopher.

In addition to Mount, Leung joins recently cast Serinda Swan (Medusa) and Iwan Rheon (Black Bolt’s brother, Maximus).

Marvel’s Inhumans is executive produced by Scott Buck — who serves as showrunner — Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory for Marvel Television, and ABC Studios.

“Ken brings both a wisdom and a power to the role that no one else could match. His Karnak will be awesome,” said Loeb.

Added Buck: “Ken Leung has a great natural intelligence that reads clearly and will add depth and complexity to the very complicated character of Karnak.”

The Inhumans were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.

Leung played Dr. Christopher Zia on the first three seasons of NBC’s The Night Shift and said last fall he would not return for Season 4, deciding to pursue other opportunities instead. He previously was a series regular on ABC’s Lost and recurred on CBS’ Person of Interest. On the big screen he appeared most recently as Admiral Statura on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He’s repped by manager Paul Hilepo at PH Entertainment Group.