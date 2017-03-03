Eme Ikwuakor (Concussion, Extant), Isabelle Cornish (Australia Day, Puberty Blues), Mike Moh (Empire, Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist), Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break, Soul Surfer ), and Ellen Woglom (Californication, Outlaw) have rounded out the cast of Marvel’s Inhumans, the new ABC series that will get an Imax debut.

Marvel’s Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Ikwuakor plays Gorgon, cousin of Black Bolt (Mount), member of the Royal family, and leader of Attilan’s military. With super strong legs, complete with hooves, he can generate destructive seismic waves with a single stomp. The ying to his cousin Karnak’s (Ken Leung) yang, Gorgon would rather fight than talk to solve his problems. He’s repped by Cynthia Booth at Singular Talent and Jason Priluck at The Priluck Company.

Cornish will portray Crystal, Medusa’s (Serinda Swan) sister. Crystal is the youngest member of the royal family and has the ability to control the elements. Impetuous and independent she is also deeply devoted to her family. She’s repped by UTA, Management 360 and United Management in Australia.

Moh is Triton, Black Bolt’s cousin, he’s calm under pressure and supremely athletic. His gift is his fish—like ability to live underwater. Moh is managed by East West Artists and attorney David Kim.

Balmores plays Auran – Head of the Royal Guards on Attilan, a capable and no-nonsense woman. She is fiercely loyal to the King of Attilan. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and East West Artists.

Woglom (undisclosed character) is smart, intense, and focused—so focused that oftentimes, social skills take a back seat. Her job at a private aerospace company is her life, second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. She’s primed to be swept up in an adventure. Woglam is repped by Paradigm Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

And….Lockjaw as himself – Crystal’s 2,000 lb canine companion; he is a two-thousand-pound dog (yes, a dog!) with the ability to teleport.

“We’re thrilled with this cast. Eme, Isabelle, Mike, Sonya and Ellen round out an incredible array of talent that will finally bring the Royal Family of the Inhumans to IMAX and ABC,” said Executive Producer Jeph Loeb.

“With Eme, Isabelle, Mike, Sonya and Ellen portraying the rest of our leading roles, we have a strong cast that is going to add tremendous depth to our Royal Family,” added Executive producer and showrunner, Scott Buck.

The Inhumans were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.

Jim Chory also executive produces for Marvel Television, and ABC Studios.