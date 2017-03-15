EXCLUSIVE: Martin Sheen is set to appear in the indie film Princess of the Row, from writer-director Max Carlson. The pic is set in the streets of Los Angeles’ impoverished Skid Row and follows 12-year-old Alicia Willis who, bouncing around the sometimes abusive foster care system, will stop at nothing to run away and live with her homeless, mentally ill father.

Sheen will play John Austin, Alicia’s kindly yet eccentric foster father. Shawn Austin co-wrote and is producing the coming-of-age pic along with Oddbox Films/Big Boss Creative, with filming slated to begin in July.

Repped by ICM, Sheen stars in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which will debut its third season March 24, and was on the big screen in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply. His upcoming slate includes the Joshua Marston-directed evangelical drama Come Sunday and animated film The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island.

Carlson, who took top awards in the 2011 Slamdance Film Festival for his documentary Bhopali, is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment.