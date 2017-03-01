Martin Moszkowicz, the prolific German industry veteran behind such titles as the Resident Evil franchise and TV series Shadowhunters: Mortal Instruments, has renewed his contract as CEO of Constantin Film for another four years. The new contract will see him at the helm until February 28, 2021.

Well-respected Moszkowicz has been CEO of Constantin Film AG since January 2014 and in addtition to corporate management and strategy, he’s been responsible for managing theatrical production, worldwide distribution, film acquisition, marketing and publicity, company communication and legal, among others.

“I am delighted that Martin Moszkowicz has decided to continue the lead and be responsible for the destiny of Constantin Film in the coming years,” said the company’s Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Burgener. “It’s a powerful signal of continuity for the employees and partners of Constantin Film; an important step towards the continued success of the company.”

Moszkowicz added: “I would like to thank Bernhard Burgener and the members of the Supervisory Board for their confidence. It’s a joy and a privilege to be able to shape the Constantin Film success story in the coming years at the helm of Constantin Film.”

Moszkowicz has been part of Constantin’s management team since 1990, first as a producer and managing director, then as a member of the Supervisory Board responsible for film and television. The last three years he has been CEO of the company. During his long tenure at the German powerhouse, he’s been involved in more than 150 feature films and numerous TV productions.

This year, the company has more than 15 German productions on its slate including Fack Ju Göhte 3, the follow up to Göhte 2, which earned $65.2M at the German box office; Ostwind – Aufbruch Nach Ora; and Das Pubertier.

The company’s Resident Evil franchise passed the $1B mark worldwide at the beginning of the year to become the biggest video-game-based franchise of all time. Its latest instalment Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, logged a $94.3M debut in China, the biggest ever Friday-Saturday-Sunday opening in the market for an import.

Meanwhile, the second season of Shadowhunters is currently running on Freeform and Netflix.

Constantin Film AG is a 100% subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG.