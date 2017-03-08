WE tv is expanding two of its most successful franchises Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Growing Up Hip Hop through new spinoff series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 PM ET/PT. The series will feature a cast of famous and famously dysfunctional families dealing with notorious and well-publicized rifts, who will undergo intense counseling and decide, with the help of experienced therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, whether to save their relationships or cut family ties forever.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, premiering later this year, chronicles the perks and perils of being born into Hip Hop royalty in the city that the New York Times called “Hip Hop’s center of gravity.”

“Both ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ are standout series in their own right and have become important franchises for WE tv, helping to solidify the network as a destination for viewers on Thursdays and Fridays who seek out great stories and big personalities,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “With more stories to tell and more fascinating personalities to follow, the time was right to expand each of these series through compelling spinoffs that focus on the complicated and wholly relatable dynamic of families.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Erin Richards and Leslie Greif. Antonia Mattia is Co-Executive Producer. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Suzanne Gladstone Murch.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta is executive produced by Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel for Entertainment One (eOne) along with Shad Moss and Datari Turner. Turner’s Datari Turner Productions is co-producing the series. Lauren Gellert, Suzanne Gladstone Murch and David Stefanou are the executive producers for WE tv.