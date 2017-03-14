EXCLUSIVE: Mark Strong has joined Catcher Was a Spy. He plays the pivotal role of Werner Heisenberg, the enigmatic lead scientist for the Nazi atomic program who would become the main target in the U.S.’s effort infiltrating the Nazi party to determine whether they were capable of building an atomic bomb. Ben Lewis is directing a script by Robert Rodat. Paul Rudd stars as baseball player Moe Berg, a spy for the OSS tasked with ingratiating himself with Heisenberg and ascertaining if the scientist was a genuine threat who should be assassinated. Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, Jeff Daniels, Sienna Miller and Giancarlo Giannini also star. Strong was the final piece to the lead cast in the drama that is financed by PalmStar Media and Windy Hill Pictures. PalmStar and Animus are coproducing. Strong is repped by WME and UK-based Markham Frogatt and Irwin.