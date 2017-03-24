EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox feature executive vice president Mark Roybal is leaving the studio, Deadline has learned. I’ve heard Roybal’s name for a couple of jobs in town recently, including the Focus Features president of production post that Jim Burke is vacating to return to producing. Roybal will exit when his contract expires within the next few weeks. I’ve confirmed the exit from Fox and insiders there say he is leaving on good terms.

Roybal has spent the past four years at Fox, and most recently was involved in bringing in The Post, the Liz Hannah-scripted Pentagon Papers drama that Steven Spielberg is directing with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for Fox and Amblin. Other films he has shepherded include the Chernin Entertainment pic Underwater with Kristen Stewart and TJ Miller, the Alien Nation pic with Jeff Nichols, and the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed War For The Planet of the Apes.

Roybal spent the last four years at Fox. Before that he was an exec at Indian Paintbrush for four years where he oversaw films including the Wes Anderson film Moonrise Kingdom. Prior to that he spent 14 years working for producer Scott Rudin, where he brought in such projects as No Country For Old Men.