His Star Wars crew apparently didn’t think much of this strange then-new sci-fi project, but Mark Hamill was duly impressed enough to hang on to a photo that the actor now suspects might be the first shot of him in character as Luke Skywalker. “Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction),” Hamill tweeted today. “Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic.”

Asked by a follower what he was thinking when the snapshot was taken – “This is gonna be my big break” or “Crap, it’s early, dusty and way too bright”? – Hamill responded, “Judging by my clueless expression, probably both. Crew was kind but thought #SW was “rubbish”-I kept telling them “We’re on a winner!”

Hamill must be in a Star Wars state of mind these days. Just yesterday, he tweeted a shout-out to actor John Boyega “for no reason other than being wickedly-proficient w/ a lightsaber w/ no training whatsoever. You do me proud, son!”

Take a look at Hamill’s history of Star Wars in three tweets…

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Judging by my clueless expression, probably both. Crew was kind but thought #SW was "rubbish"-I kept telling them"We're on a winner!"#LOLuke https://t.co/S6mzZbWLvD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017