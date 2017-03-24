CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinals delivered a significant week-to-week ratings bump, dominating Thursday’s primetime as expected.

Early nationals indicate a 2.0 demo rating and 6.62 million total viewers, but those stats will change significantly because they are not time zone-adjusted. In metered-market results, CBS’ primetime clocked a 4.5 household rating, which is up 2% from last year’s 4.4 on the comparable Thursday.

ABC’s TGIT held the non-sports lead for an eighth consecutive week. Grey’s Anatomy (1.9, 7.75M) and Scandal (1.3, 5.51M) were the night’s two top series in the demo. That said, both shows took slight hoops hits, with Grey’s demo stat matching its series low and Scandal set a new demo low.

At 10 PM, ABC’s The Catch (0.7, 3.47M) held even with its week-ago rating to tie NBC’s The Blacklist: Redemption (0.7, 3.98M) in the demo.

Against basketball, Fox’s reality series MasterChef Junior (1.1, 3.72M) and Kicking & Screaming (0.6, 2.04M) head steady week to week – as did NBC’s America Ferrera-directed episode of Superstore (1.1, 4.22M). NBC followed that with a repeat Trial & Error (0.7, 2.81) and, at 9 PM, a Chicago Med encore (0.8, 4.58M).