Top TV series creator and showrunner Mara Brock Akil has signed with CAA.

Brock Akil has created three series, all of which have gone the distance — comedy Girlfriends, which ran for eight seasons on UPN and the CW; its spinoff The Game, which aired for nine seasons on the CW and BET; as well as drama Being Mary Jane, now in its fourth season on BET.

Brock Akil, a long-time client of ICM Partners, and her husband and frequent collaborator Salim Akil are under a big overall deal at Warner Bros. TV for their Akil Prods. banner. Under the pact, they wrote and are executive producing the CW’s drama pilot Black Lightning, based on the DC character, for WBTV and studio-based Berlanti Prods. Salim Akil remains at ICM Partners.

Brock Akil also is repped by attorney Stephen Barnes at Morris Yorn.