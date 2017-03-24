Rebecca Henderson (Mistress America) joins Discovery Channel’s upcoming FBI crime drama Manhunt: Unabomber (formerly titled Manifesto), from John Goldwyn, serving as consultant to Discovery, Lionsgate, Discovery Channel and Trigger Street Productions. The anthology series tells the story about the hunt for Ted Kaczynski, who terrified the nation with a letter bombing campaign in the 1980s and early 1990s. Henderson will play Judy Clarke, Ted’s defense attorney and the object of Ted’s affection. Judy is a seasoned and savvy defense attorney who has made a career of defending high-profile death-penalty cases. She’ll do whatever it takes to save her client from lethal injection — whether he’s the Unabomber or not. Henderson’s credits include feature Mistress America and a guest-starring role on Rectify. She’s repped by Framework Entertainment.

Brandon Spink is set to recur on the second season of Epix’s drama series Berlin Station, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Created by Olen Steinhauer, the contemporary spy drama takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-famous whistleblower. The series follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), a new arrival at Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Spink will play Noah, son of Robert Kirsch (Leland Orser). Noah has recently moved back to Berlin to live with his father. Spink’s credits include a recurring role on Game of Silence and a recent guest role on Once Upon a Time. His feature credits include Batman v Superman, Mother’s Day and Miracles From Heaven. Spink is repped by Rothman Andres Entertainment and CESD in Los Angeles and Atlanta Model & Talent Agency in Atlanta.