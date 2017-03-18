EXCLUSIVE: Mandalay Pictures has come on board to produce City on Fire, written by Black List scribe Cory Miller. The feature will be produced by Jason Michael Berman (The Birth of a Nation, Burning Sands) and Alex Ott (Suicide Squad, Fury, End of Watch). The film follows the 1985 events in West Philadelphia when three city blocks were burned to the ground and destroyed 62 row houses, leaving 11 people dead and hundreds homeless. City on Fire tells the incendiary true story of the escalating conflict between the City of Philadelphia and the radical group MOVE, which led to an armed siege in a residential neighborhood and one of the most shocking decisions ever made by a City against its citizens.

Miller spent four years working as an investigator of police misconduct with the NYPD before becoming a screenwriter. He attended UCLA, where he earned a MFA in writing and directing. Miller’s feature script Line of Duty was also previously named to the 2013 Black List.

Miller is represented by Adam Perry at APA, Russell Hollander of Hollander Entertainment and Lev Ginsburg, Esq of Ginsburg Daniels.