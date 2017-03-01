Last week’s series premiere of WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot delivered 2.3 million total viewers in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, making the February 24 airing the network’s best series premiere ever in total viewers and key demos.

Mama June was Friday night’s top program among women and the No. 1 ad-supported cable program in its 10 PM ET/PT time period in Live+3. That metric delivered 2.29 million total viewers, an increase of 61% over Live+same day; 1.13 million adults 25-54 (+84% over L+SD); 1.09 million adults 18-49 (+88%); 839,000 women 25-54 (+84%) and 802,000 women 18-49 (+89%).

“At a time when so much is competing for viewers’ attention, Mama June’s journey is proof that great storytelling with compelling characters can break out and deliver a significant and engaged audience,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “Mama June shares an honest, emotional and relatable story that is empowering as well as entertaining.”

The series chronicles Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June as she learns that her ex (Sugar Bear) is getting married, gets plastic surgery and embarks on a workout program. The second episode airs at 10 PM March 3. Mama June: From Not to Hot is produced for WE tv by ThinkFactory Media.