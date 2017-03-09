Zero Gravity Management has signed one current and one former Major Crimes cast member: Phillip P. Keene, who co-stars as Buzz Watson on the TNT drama, and Robert Gossett, who played LAPD Deputy Chief Russell Taylor until last year.

Both also were seven-season regulars on TNT’s The Closer, from which Major Crimes was spun off in 2011. The Major Crimes season finale will air April 12, and the series already has been renewed for Season 6.

Keene has been kept busy doing nearly 200 combined episodes of Major Crimes and The Closer since 2005. He also appeared in the 2013 feature I Am Death, whose cast included fellow Major Crimes/Closer actor G.W. Bailey along with writer-producers Ralph Gifford and Carson Moore. Gossett has dozens of credits stretching to the mid-1980s, including NYPD Blue, Passions and Silk Stalkings. He most recently guested on Chicago Med and has voice roles in the upcoming animated features The Sky Princess and Hannibal the Great..

Keene and Gossett continue to be repped by Gary Reichman and Sheila Legette at Media Artists Group.