Magnolia Pictures has picked North American distribution rights to Dustin Guy Defa’s written and directed comedy Person To Person. The pic, which world premiered at this year’s Sundance film fest, stars Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera, Tavi Gevinson, Olivia Luccardi, George Sample III, Bene Coppersmith and Philip Baker Hall. Magnolia is planning to release Defa’s sophomore feature later this year.

Its follows a record collector hustles for a big score while his heartbroken roommate tries to erase a terrible mistake, a teenager bears witness to her best friend’s new relationship, and a rookie reporter, alongside her demanding supervisor, chases the clues of a murder case involving a life-weary clock shop owner.

Sara Murphy produced the pic along with Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston. Exec producers are Joe Swanberg, Eddie Linker, Peter Gilbert of Forager Films Michael Sherman and Matthew Perniciano of Bow and Arrow Entertainment, in association with Sailor Bear and Park Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia co-EVP Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.