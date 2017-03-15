As expected, Maggie Malina, SVP and head of scripted at VH1, is expanding her duties to also oversee scripted programming for MTV. In her new role as Head of Scripted for MTV and VH1, At MTV, Malina succeeds Mina Lefevre, who recently left to join Facebook as head of development. Malina will continue to report to Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1 and Logo Group.

Malina’s promotion is the latest step in integrating MTV and VH1 within the MTV, VH1 and Logo Group ran by president Chris McCarthy. It follows Doyle’s appointment as GM for all 3 brands and Nina L Diaz’s promotion to Head of Unscripted for MTV and VH1 and Lily Neumeyer to Head of Development for MTV and VH1.

“Maggie is an exceptional creative with an ability to predict pop culture hits,” Doyle said. “Her expertise in producing seminal young adult stories will serve as the perfect complement to our robust slate of live and unscripted content.”

A Viacom veteran, Malina became SVP, Scripted Development & Programming for VH1 after serving as an Executive Producer and Consultant for Viacom Media Networks. Under her purview, VH1 launched breakout series Hit The Floor and most recently The Breaks, the Queen Latifah-produced Single Ladies and hit TV movies CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and Drumline: New Beat. Coming up is new series Daytime Divas starring Vanessa Williams.

Malina previously served as SVP, VH1 Films & Scripted Series since 2005, overseeing the expansion of the channel’s scripted content. Her projects at VH1 include the comedy So Notorious starring Tori Spelling and Zachary Quinto.

This marks a return to MTV for Malina whose history with Viacom began in 1998 when she was tapped to launch MTV’s first scripted department – MTV Original Movies. Her first movie, 2Gether, a send-up of boybands, led to a series and two albums. Other notable projects include MTV’s Hip-Hopera: Carmen, starring Beyoncé Knowles in her acting debut; the drama Wasted starring Aaron Paul; and the comedy Everybody’s Doing It starring Lizzy Caplan. She later served as executive producer for MTV’S first original movie trilogy My Super Psycho Sweet 16.

Malina began her career at Gale Anne Hurd’s Pacific Western Productions where she worked her way up to VP.

“The opportunity to produce innovative programming for the MTV audience is why I started working in television,”Malina said. “I’m thrilled to come back as part of Chris and Amy’s team, while continuing the great run we’re having at VH1 with The Breaks and Daytime Divas.”

Here is Doyle’s internal memo about Malina’s hire obtained by Deadline: