Machinima CEO Chad Gutstein is leaving “to pursue entrepreneurial projects,” and Russell Arons, SVP Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, has been named General Manager of the digital studio.

Gutstein will remain at Machinima, which Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group acquired last year, during a multi-week transition. The former COO of the Ovation TV network joined the studio in March 2014 as the online video service aimed to revamp itself as a player in original content.

In her new role, Arons — who joined Warner Bros in 2009 as SVP Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment — will lead all of Machinima’s creative, marketing services, data analytics, business development and operations, as well as the Machinima MCN.

“Russell is a terrific creative executive with exceptional audience experience and brand building capabilities,” said Craig Hunegs, President of Business and Strategy at Warner Bros. Television Group and President of Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group. With deep knowledge in gaming, she speaks the same language as our Machinima creators, community and team, and has the proven ability to build and unlock strong consumer relationships.”

He added: “I’d also like to thank Chad for his many contributions over the last three years. He’s done a great job leading Machinima’s team as they’ve strengthened their creator network, improved audience engagement and launched a content studio. I know he’s eager to take on a new venture, and everyone at Warner Bros wishes him great success.”