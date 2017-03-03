EXCLUSIVE: In Fox’s drama series Lucifer, the Devil is roaming the streets of the City of Angeles. And starting next season, he will be actually doing it. I have learned that the Warner Bros. Television-produced DC series, which filmed its first two seasons in Vancouver, is relocating production to Los Angeles. I hear the cast and the crew of the show, recently renewed for a third season, have been told of the move. WBTV declined comment.

I hear Lucifer had been submitted in California Film Commission’s most recent round of TV project applications where priority is given to relocating series. Likely to strengthen the show’s submission, Fox renewed Lucifer for a third season on Feb. 13, in the middle of the Feb. 10-Feb. 17 tax credit application window, with a full-season 22-episode pickup. We hear the Film Commission is expected to officially unveil the new batch of TV projects approved for tax credits the week of March 20. In each of the previous rounds, the Commission had announced a high-profile series relocating to LA — Fox/20th TV’s Scream Queens last spring and HBO’s Ballers last fall.

Just after the end of the application window, on Feb. 22, Fox also gave an early renewal to freshman drama Lethal Weapon, also from WBTV. Like Lucifer, the series is set in LA. Unlike Lucifer, it has been filming in LA but doesn’t currently receive a tax credit. It is unclear whether the show had been submitted for one, but that would seem likely.

Lucifer, whose second-season return from hiatus on May 1, was low-key midseason entry last season, which exceeded expectations, earning a second-season renewal in May and then a Season 2 back order in October. It is running head-to-head in the ratings with the higher-profile, bigger-budget lead-in Gotham, both averaging a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day and and 1.9 in L+7.

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and Scarlett Estevez.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Aggressive Mediocrity. Tom Kapinos wrote and executive produced the pilot. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson executive produce. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer. Kapinos serves as executive consultant.

Dominic Patter contributed to this report.