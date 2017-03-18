There were good ratings behind the music Monday on VH1. The cable net was the most watched nonsports cable network in primetime on March 13, fueled by the return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and the series bow of game show Hip Hop Squares.

The Viacom-owned VH1 drew more than 3 million viewers and a 2.35 Live+same day demo rating for the Season 6 bow of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and its lead-in Hip Hop Squares drew a combined 1.49 L+SD demo rating for its two-episode premiere. The game show delivered 2 million total viewers across the two premiere episodes and 3.2 million viewers including their Monday encores. The net said it was its best-rated series premiere since Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood in January 2016.

That one-two hip-hop punch resulted in VH1 being the No. 1 nonsports cable network for the 8 PM and 9 PM hours.

DeRay Davis hosts Hip Hop Squares, which is based on the old Hollywood Squares format of celebrities seated in nine squares on a supersized tic-tac-toe board — with the added spice of twerking, champagne and spontaneous dance battles. The series is produced by Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company in conjunction with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Jeff Kwatinetz’s the Firm. Here’s the trailer: