Red Nose Day Actually producer Emma Freud took to Twitter early Sunday to offer the first look at Hugh Grant in the Love Actually short film sequel. The photo features the actor reprising his role as Prime Minister David from Richard Curtis’ 2003 romantic comedy.

“And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot,” Freud tweeted, adding that Hugh’s character is “still married” to Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Made in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, the 20-minute short, written by Curtis, reunites the characters from the classic film and will feature Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson. Emma Thompson had previously stated that she wouldn’t be joining the sequel because it was “too sad” to film the project without the late Alan Rickman.

Red Nose Day, created by the Emmy-winning writer-director Curtis, was built upon the foundation that mass media and celebrities can help raise money and awareness of poverty to save and change millions of lives.

Red Nose Day Actually will air March 24 on BBC One and broadcast as part of NBC’s Red Nose Day Special on May 25. See more behind-the-scenes photos below: