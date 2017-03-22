NBC has unveiled a trailer for the Love Actually reunion that will air during the network’s Red Nose Day Special in May.

NBC

The clip features several familiar cast members of the 2003 film, including Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson, among others. Inspired by Lincoln’s unforgettable scene in which he professed his love for Juliet (Knightley’s character, who happens to be his best friend’s wife), the cast hold giant poster boards teasing what to expect and, as Knightley says, to see who’s aged most gracefully.

The short film will air May 25 on NBC as part of The Red Nose Day Special and March 24’s Red Nose Day in the UK on BBC1.

From an original script by the film’s writer-director Richard Curtis, the founder of Red Nose Day, the short film revisits the movie’s characters to discover what they’re up to in 2017. In addition to Grant, Lincoln and Neeson, cast members revisiting their roles from the movie are Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

For the third year of Red Nose Day in the U.S., Americans nationwide wear their red noses and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty in America and around the world. Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015.

Check out the trailer above.