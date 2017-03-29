Louis C.K.’s first stand-up special, titled 2017, is making its way to Netflix this April 4. A week before its big debut, the streaming service has released the first trailer, which you can check out above.

Filmed in Washington D.C., the teaser doesn’t feature any jokes from the comedian, only showing C.K. arriving to the venue, getting ready, preparing to take the stage and making his way in front of the crowd.

The stand-up comes after Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s first two comedy specials, and continues to expand its collection of stand-up programming, with deals with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. C.K. is also set to release a second stand-up special on Netflix, though no release date has been announced.

The six-time Emmy winner’s most recent stand-up special, the 2015 Live at the Comedy Store, quietly launched on Netflix last year. In January 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour. The third show was recorded and released as a digital audio download on his website, which went on to take home a 2016 Grammy for Best Comedy Album. The following year, as part of an international tour that culminated in this latest special, Louis C.K. broke his own record by selling out Madison Square Garden five times over, as well as arenas all over the country.

C.K. has been keeping busy with his production company Pig Newton, which produces the upcoming animated series The Cops for TBS, which he co-created and voices, FX comedy series Baskets and Better Things and Amazon’s One Mississippi. He will next host Saturday Night Live on April 8.