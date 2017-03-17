EXCLUSIVE: Ross Katz, the producer behind Lost In Translation and Taking Chance, is set to direct a film adaptation of Nick Blaemire’s modern musical A Little More Alive.

Blaemire, who wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical Glory Days and who’s also starred as an actor in shows such as The Big C and The Good Wife, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the stage production of A Little More Alive. He also writes the screenplay for the feature.

Tony Award-winner Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen) will finance and produce.

The story is set against a backdrop of contemporary pop-rock music and centers on two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother’s funeral and inadvertently uncover a huge secret that she was hiding for 25 years. Now, they must decide whether or not to reveal the hidden truth to their grieving father.

Filming is set to begin this summer and casting is currently underway.

The stage production of A Little More Alive was most recently produced at the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Katz produced 2003’s Oscar-winning Lost in Translation with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. A Little More Alive will be his fourth time in the director’s seat after helming 2009’s TV movie Taking Chance with Kevin Bacon, Adult Beginners starring Rose Byrne and Nick Kroll and The Choice, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name.

In addition to his acting and musical theatre credits, multi-hyphenate Blaemire is a writer on TBD Creative’s The Next Four Years.

CAA, which represents Katz and Blaemire, packaged A Little More Alive and is repping North American distribution rights.