Raza Jaffrey has booked a major recurring role on Lost in Space, Netflix’s remake of sci-fi master Irwin Allen’s 1965 cult TV classic, from Legendary TV.

Slated for a 2018 premiere, the new Lost in Space takes its cues from the original series, revolving on the Robinson family, who is forced to come together in a time of crisis. Stranded light years from their intended destination, they find themselves battling a strange new alien environment and also their own personal demons.

Jaffrey will play Victor. Well groomed, educated and officious, with a sense of entitlement, Victor has been a career builder and politician from a young age. There is arrogance and impatience about him. All this masks the underlying fear that he’ll one day be found out — that he isn’t quite good enough.

Jaffrey played Aasar Khan on Season 4 of Showtime’s Homeland. He recently wrapped the feature film Cliffs of Freedom with Christopher Plummer and Patti Lupone, and next up is The Rendezvous opposite Stana Katic. He was a series regular on CBS’ Code Black and NBC’s Smash. Jaffrey is repped by Principal LA and United in London.