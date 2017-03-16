Being Human alum Sam Huntington is set for a series regular role opposite Jon Cryer in Losing It, ABC’s single-camera family comedy from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset memory loss and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it. Huntington will play Owen, Andy’s (Cryer) handsome, charming and single younger brother, a successful birthday party magician without a care in the world.

Huntington’s TV credits include the series regular role of Josh on Syfy’s Being Human and a recurring on Rosewood. He also appeared in Clint Eastwood-directed feature Sully. Huntington is repped by APA, Industry Entertainment, and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.