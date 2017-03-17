We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of George Lopez’s TV Land comedy series Lopez ahead of the March 29 premiere.

After working all through Season 1 to get a residency show in Vegas, Season 2 picks up wth George’s increased frustration with the tedium of having to do the same show every night. Along with his manager Olly (Hayley Huntley), and his opening act Maronzio, George tries to move on to bigger and better things that will make him relevant again. So, he decides to go out and pitch a network drama that he would produce and star in. This season also will see George exchange one-off dates for a steadier romantic relationship, and Manolo heading back to school to earn his degree. We also meet new series regular character Hector, played Ray Diaz, and recurring character Coco, played by transgender actress Rain Valdez.

Lopez is executive produced and written by Lopez, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky (Silicon Valley, King of the Hill). Michael Rotenberg (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) of 3 Arts Entertainment also serves as executive producer.

Lopez Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30 PM on TV Land.